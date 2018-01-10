News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Missing-Endangered Update

Regina Nicole Harris

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department says the investigation into a missing 33-year-old from Richland remains active. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says that Regina Nicole Harris is considered endangered and has not been seen since December 16th when she, reportedly, left her residence on foot leaving her child behind. The incident was not reported by Harris’ boyfriend for almost two weeks and Harris’ parents, who live out of state, say they have not had any contact with her for more than a month. Harris is described as an African-American, 5-foot-3-inches, weighing 130 pounds and was wearing grey sweat pants and a grey hoodie. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Regina Nicole Harris should contact local law enforcement.

 

