A 53-year-old man reported missing earlier this month out of Morgan County has been found in Christian County, Missouri, just south of Springfield. Sheriff Norman Dills says members of the Ozark Police Department made contact with Michael Anderson and confirmed that he had been reported as missing. Anderson reportedly told officers that he was walking to the state of Georgia and did not wish to talk to any investigators in person or over the phone. Anderson was checked by officers and determined to be okay physically before being allowed to continue on with his journey.