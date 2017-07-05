A missing person advisory issued Tuesday morning has a positive ending. 26 year old Kelcie Miller was at Shady Gators outside of Lake Ozark with a friend Sunday night, but her friend reported that she went missing just before midnight. After not showing up for work Monday afternoon, her sister reported her missing. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person advisory around 10 o’clock Tuesday morning. Tuesday evening, around 4:30, they reported that Kelcie walked into the sheriff’s office to let them know she was safe.