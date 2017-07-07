News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Missing Person Advisory Issued in Camden County

By Leave a Comment

 Mariah S BickfordBobby Johnson Sr aka Robert

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has issued another missing person advisory. 22 year old Mariah Bickford was last seen at the Horny Toad in Lake Ozark on Thursday. Her parents have been unable to reach her since. It’s believed she may be with her ex-boyfriend, 35 year old Robert Johnson Sr., traveling to Delaware to meet her biological mother. Her parents are concerned because of issues Bickford has had with Johnson in the past. She is described as a white female, 5’5, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. They may be in a gold 1998 Toyota Corolla. Anyone with ifnormation should contact local law enforcement.

