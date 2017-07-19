News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Missing Person in Camden County

The search is on for a 36-year-old from Sunrise Beach considered endangered because of a personality disorder and described as currently being off his medication. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department says James Hanberry, the third, was most recently seen at his residence around 2pm on July 9th. Hanberry is described as 6-1, 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He had been driving a 2015 black Nissan Rogue with plates YJ9-R2L. His destination was unknown but he may be in the company of a person identified as Lan Fritts. Anyon with information on Hanberry is encouraged to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Department (573-346-2243) or local law enforcement.

 

