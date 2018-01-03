News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Missing Richland Woman Considered “Endangered”

Regina Nicole Harris

A 33-year-old from Richland not seen for almost two weeks has now been identified as missing and endangered. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department says the boyfriend of Regina Nicole Harris contacted authorities on December 27th after Harris, reportedly, left the residence on foot back on the 16th leaving her child behind. Harris’ mother and father, who live out of state, say they have not heard from their daughter in more than a month. Harris is described as an African-American, 5-foot-3-inches, weighing 130 pounds and was wearing grey sweat pants and a grey hoodie. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Regina Nicole Harris should contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.

