Missing Woman Arrested In Laclede County For Failure to Appear Warrant

Rogers Lesley

More information has been revealed regarding the missing person report in Camden County. 40 year old Lesley Rogers of Camdenton was reported missing and in danger after supposedly having a meeting set up with her ex-husband, 44 year old Phillip Rogers of Lebanon, Sunday evening. Thursday morning, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office reported she was found safe. It’s now known she had a warrant for her arrest stemming from a DWI she failed to appear. She’s on probation, so she’s been charged with a probation violation and taken to the Laclede County Jail. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says the department did not put the missing person report out as a ploy to find her for her warrant and had genuine reason to believe she was in danger. She says more information should be released in the near future

