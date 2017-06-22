More information has been revealed regarding the missing person report in Camden County. 40 year old Lesley Rogers of Camdenton was reported missing and in danger after supposedly having a meeting set up with her ex-husband, 44 year old Phillip Rogers of Lebanon, Sunday evening. Thursday morning, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office reported she was found safe. It’s now known she had a warrant for her arrest stemming from a DWI she failed to appear. She’s on probation, so she’s been charged with a probation violation and taken to the Laclede County Jail. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says the department did not put the missing person report out as a ploy to find her for her warrant and had genuine reason to believe she was in danger. She says more information should be released in the near future

