Missouri Corn Growers Offering Scholarships for Ag Students

We’ve told you about vocational education opportunities at the LCTC…now we have information on an opportunity for students interested in agricultural studies.  The Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council are offering scholarships to high school seniors and college juniors pursuing careers in agronomy or related areas of agriculture.  Applicants must be from a Missouri farm or rural area and must attend a Missouri two or four-year college or university.  Seven winners will be selected.  Get more details and applications at www.mocorn.org

