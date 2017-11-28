When it comes to safety on roadways across the state, Missouri gets a failing grade. That’s according to a report released by the National Safety Council. In it, the state scored a 29 percent, indicating that not enough is being done to try to deter preventable injuries and deaths. MoDOT area engineer Bob Lynch says, despite some improvement, there’s still a long way to go.

NEWS-11-28-17 Unsafe MO Roadways - 28th November 2017

Lynch says a primary seat belt law, continued education, and common sense are the keys to keeping the trend of fewer fatalities going the right way.