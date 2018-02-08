Missouri’s highway system may not be as bad as some people think. According to a new study by the Reason Foundation, the state ranks ninth in the country in terms of performance and cost-effectiveness. Missouri’s state-controlled highway mileage is the 7th largest in the country, with the state ranking fifth overall in the amount of money spent per mile. The state ranks 19th in terms of pavement conditions on interstates in urban areas, and 24th in terms of urban congestion. Our fatality rate is 26th in the nation, while we rank 30th in deficient bridges. It should be noted that these rankings are based on data from 2015. You can see the full report and details here.