Missouri hunters bagged nearly 300,000 deer during the 2017-18 seasons. The Department of Conservation reports a preliminary harvest total of 283,940. That total included 135,891 antlered bucks. 51,722 deer were taken during archery season, including over 19,000 taken with crossbows.
Camden – 3586
Miller – 3086
Morgan – 3924
There were five hunting-related shootings. Three were self-inflicted, while two involved hunters shooting other hunters. None were fatal.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.