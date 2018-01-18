News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Missouri Hunters Harvested Over 280,000 Deer

Missouri hunters bagged nearly 300,000 deer during the 2017-18 seasons.  The Department of Conservation reports a preliminary harvest total of 283,940.  That total included 135,891 antlered bucks.  51,722 deer were taken during archery season, including over 19,000 taken with crossbows.

 

Camden – 3586

Miller – 3086

Morgan – 3924

 

There were five hunting-related shootings.  Three were self-inflicted, while two involved hunters shooting other hunters.  None were fatal.

 

