Missouri hunters bagged nearly 300,000 deer during the 2017-18 seasons. The Department of Conservation reports a preliminary harvest total of 283,940. That total included 135,891 antlered bucks. 51,722 deer were taken during archery season, including over 19,000 taken with crossbows.

Camden – 3586

Miller – 3086

Morgan – 3924

There were five hunting-related shootings. Three were self-inflicted, while two involved hunters shooting other hunters. None were fatal.