Missouri is the 23rd state in the country to become a participating member of the Electronic Registration Information Center…a non-profit organization to assist states in the accuracy of their voter rolls and increase access to voter registration for all eligible citizens. Miller County Clerk Clinton Jenkins says, here in Missouri and specifically in the Lake Area, voter fraud has not really been much of a problem but the new affiliation will be nice to fall back on should the need arise…

NEWS-1-18-18 Electronic Registration - 18th January 2018

The system referred to as “ERIC” compares official data between participating states, the U.S. Postal Service and Social Security records to identify out-of-date records. The results are then shared with member states allowing for more current voter registration rolls.