Missouri Out of the Running for Amazon HQ2?

Missouri may have little chance at landing the new Amazon Headquarters if a national business site article is accurate.  CNBC has ranked what they believe to be the top contenders for the $5 billion project that promises 50,000 jobs.  They say North Carolina, Atlanta, D.C./Virginia, and proposals from Austin, Houston, or Dallas are the best suited for the project.  Missouri is not even ranked in the long-shot category.  CNBC used census and economic data to compile their list, based on Amazon’s main criteria, which include a metro population over 1 million, a strong university system, a highly educated workforce, access to mass transit and an international airport, and a stable business-friendly environment. You can read the article and analysis here. 

