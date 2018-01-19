There will be no HQ2 for Mizzou. Missouri is officially out of the running to land Amazon’s new corporate headquarters – a project expected to bring a $5 billion investment and create 50,000 jobs. The online shopping giant has announced their list of 20 finalists. Cities and regions on the list range from smaller areas like Raleigh, North Carolina to major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Chicago. Missouri’s plan to incorporate the hyper-loop train system as part of the proposal to link HQ2 with Kansas City, St. Louis, and Columbia did not make the final cut.