A member of the Missouri Parole Board has resigned after supposedly admitting to playing a word game while conducting parole hearings. Donald Ruzicka allegedly played a game with a fellow employee that involved him using song titles and odd words while questioning the inmates. The concept of the game was that they received points for saying a specific word or using a song title and earned extra points if the inmate repeated it. Ruzicka’s resignation was accepted by panel chairman Kenny Jones.