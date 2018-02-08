A spending agreement in Washington is drawing bipartisan praise from Missouri’s senators. Both Republican Roy Blunt and Democrat Claire McCaskill say the two-year budget plan will help save lives by dedicating $6 billion to help fund the fight against opioids. Blunt called the opioid epidemic a public health crisis that demands a significant response, and said the funding increase “marks a major step in the right direction.” The budget bill also includes $20 billion for rural infrastructure and four yeas of funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program.