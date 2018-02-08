News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Missouri Senators Support Budget Proposal

By Leave a Comment

A spending agreement in Washington is drawing bipartisan praise from Missouri’s senators.  Both Republican Roy Blunt and Democrat Claire McCaskill say the two-year budget plan will help save lives by dedicating $6 billion to help fund the fight against opioids.  Blunt called the opioid epidemic a public health crisis that demands a significant response, and said the funding increase “marks a major step in the right direction.”  The budget bill also includes $20 billion for rural infrastructure and four yeas of funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.