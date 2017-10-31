A new list ranks the safest cities in Missouri based on data including FBI crime report statistics. An organization called “SafeWise” compiled the list and released the top 20 to media outlets and city governments across the state. Greenwood was ranked as the #1 safest city. Emily Long from SafeWise told us where some lake area cities checked in.

Lake Ozark and Versailles did not meet the population threshold to be included on the list. You can see the entire Top 20 as well as the statistics and methodology online at safewise.com.