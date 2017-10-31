News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Missouri’s Safest Cities Ranked

By Leave a Comment

A new list ranks the safest cities in Missouri based on data including FBI crime report statistics.  An organization called “SafeWise” compiled the list and released the top 20 to media outlets and city governments across the state.  Greenwood was ranked as the #1 safest city. Emily Long from SafeWise told us where some lake area cities checked in.

      NEWS-10-31-17 Emily Long Safe Cities - 31st October 2017

Lake Ozark and Versailles did not meet the population threshold to be included on the list.  You can see the entire Top 20 as well as the statistics and methodology online at safewise.com. 

