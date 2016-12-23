The proposal for Missouri to obtain a Major League Soccer team has been withdrawn following criticism by the Governor-elect. Governor-elect Eric Greitens accused current Governor Jay Nixon of trying to push the approval through the state level and use state funds to build the new stadium near Union Station in St. Louis. Governor Jay Nixon has responded saying he believes St. Louis would be a great soccer town and it should be held to a public vote.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.