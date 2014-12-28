The Missouri Corn Association is now accepting applications again for students looking to attend College for the agriculture industry. Hillary Black with MO Corn says it doesn’t matter if you’re planning to go big with the industry or stay at your family’s Lake area Farm, just fill out the application to see if you qualify

Black says the applications can be found on their website but you must submit them no later than February 6th

Black says they will release who the seven recipients will be no later than April 15th. The website to download the application is mocorn.org