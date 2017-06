With so much road work taking placing across the lake area, a lot of people say they haven’t seen workers on work sites on certain days that the weather seems to be perfect for the work to take place. Erica Ross with MoDOT says when the work occurs depends on the contractor’s schedule.

NEWS-062717-MODOT DEADLINES - 27th June 2017

Ross also says that if the work isn’t done within X amount of days, the contractor has to pay liquidated damages for the length of the extension.