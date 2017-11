The Missouri Department of Transportation is going solar in the Lake Area. The department recently installed two solar panels along westbound route-54 in the Mead’s Flats area which. Area engineer Bob Lynch says it is part of an overall upgrade to a permanent traffic counter that’s been in the area for several years.

NEWS-11-24-17 MoDOT Upgrades - 24th November 2017

The solar panels and counting system is also able to detect what types of vehicles are driving through the area.