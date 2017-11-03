News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

MoDot Announces Improvement Projects

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has awarded contracts for a number of road improvement projects, including two in the lake area.  The contracts are for resurfacing and improving shoulders.  They were awarded to Capital Paving and Construction.  The projects included Route 42 between Route 17 in Miller County and U.S. Route 63 in Maries County, and Route 17 between Route 54in Cole County and Route 52 in Miller County.  The bid for the Route 42 project came in at $3.7 million, while the Route 17 project will cost $2.4 million.  The work is scheduled to be done next summer.

