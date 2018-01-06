Route 5 has some improvements coming later this year. MoDot has awarded contracts to make some upgrades to two areas of Route 5 in Camden and Laclede counties. APAC-Central was the low bidder to resurface eight miles stretching between the Niangua River and Route 7. That portion of the work will cost about $2.8 million. Pavement improvements between Route 7 south of Camdenton and Route 64 in Lebanon will cost $1.9 million. The low bid on that project went to Chester Bross Construction. Both projects are on the calendar for the 2018 construction season.