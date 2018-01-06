News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

MoDot Approves Contracts for Route 5 Improvements

Route 5 has some improvements coming later this year.  MoDot has awarded contracts to make some upgrades to two areas of Route 5 in Camden and Laclede counties.  APAC-Central was the low bidder to resurface eight miles stretching between the Niangua River and Route 7.  That portion of the work will cost about $2.8 million.  Pavement improvements between Route 7 south of Camdenton and Route 64 in Lebanon will cost $1.9 million.  The low bid on that project went to Chester Bross Construction.  Both projects are on the calendar for the 2018 construction season.

