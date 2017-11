Some good news for MoDot. An independent financial audit shows the department is in good standing with a Triple-A rating on more than half its bonds and a Double-A – on the others. Area Engineer Bob Lynch says they’re meeting their payment obligations by restructuring finances as opportunities allow.

NEWS-11-14-17 MoDOT Funding - 14th November 2017

Lynch was a guest on Monday’s edition of “The Ozarks This Morning” on KRMS.