MoDOT Continues to Eye New Funding Possibilities

It continues to be a waiting game to see if a ballot measure seeking an increase in the state’s gasoline and diesel taxes will appear on the November General Election ballot. Keeping a close eye on the proceedings in the state capitol is the department of transportation. MoDOT Area Engineer Bob Lynch says increases of 10-cents per gallon for gasoline and 12-cents per gallon for diesel, according to a transportation task force, would be based on the increase needed to match inflation from over the years.

      NEWS-2-20-18 MoDOT Funding - 20th February 2018

There is also a handful of bills being considered in the General Assembly which are also trying to raise the gas and diesel sales taxes. Only one, to date, has advanced as far as being referred to committee but does not appear on the calendar, at this time, for any further consideration. The last gasoline tax increase in Missouri happened in 1996.

