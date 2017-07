Even through the hot weather, MoDOT continues to work throughout the lake area. Area Engineer Bob Lynch says they’re focusing on a couple different projects right now, mowing and chip sealing.

NEWS-071117-MODOT WORK - 11th July 2017

Lynch says the mowing will continue in about a week. He also says that while asphalt work will become more efficient in the hot weather, concrete work will be more difficult, possibly causing workers to do it earlier in the morning.