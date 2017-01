For right now, MoDOT has been putting a lot of their focus on cutting away brush and branches over the road. Area Engineer Bob Lynch says that’s just what they focus on this time of year, when the weather cooperates.

NEWS-013117-MODOT TRIMMING - 31st January 2017

Lynch goes on to say that, as it warms up, they’ll stop working on the tree trimming and put more focus on repairing the roads.