It may be hot out there again today but the show must go on as MoDOT continues to work on several projects in the Lake Area. Area Engineer Bob Lynch says there really isn’t much relief from the heat other, than perhaps, rotating the work crews from one job detail to another.

Lynch also cautions that work crews are out around the clock depending on the project and urges motorists to be aware especially when driving through work zones.