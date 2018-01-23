The extra traffic coming through the Lake Area on the expressway may be nice for the general economy but it’s also causing a safety concern which has been increasing over the past few years…wrong way crashes…many of them fatal. It’s also the main reason that MoDOT has been taking a good look at a roadway safety audit in the Lake Area to consider a few options which could relieve some of the problem…

NEWS-1-23-18 Wrong Way Crashes - 23rd January 2018

MoDOT Area Engineer Bob Lynch also says modifications to certain intersections, which have been problems in the past, are also being considered. A public meeting, to get general input, is scheduled for January 30th at Osage Beach City Hall