The extra traffic coming through the Lake Area on the expressway may be nice for the general economy but it’s also causing a safety concern which has been increasing over the past few years…wrong way crashes…many of them fatal. It’s also the main reason that MoDOT has been taking a good look at a roadway safety audit in the Lake Area to consider a few options which could relieve some of the problem…
MoDOT Area Engineer Bob Lynch also says modifications to certain intersections, which have been problems in the past, are also being considered. A public meeting, to get general input, is scheduled for January 30th at Osage Beach City Hall
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.