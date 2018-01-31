News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

MoDot Meeting Draws Large Crowd

A meeting on proposed safety improvements along Route 54 drew a larger than expected crowd last night at the Osage Beach City Hall.  Several people turned out to get a first-hand look at the plans to install several J-Turns along a stretch from Cecil Street in Camdenton to Route KK in Osage Beach.  MoDot project manager Troy Hughes says the reaction from most people was reserved.

      NEWS-1-31-18 Troy Hughes Reax - 31st January 2018

 

Hughes cited a five-year study of traffic safety concerns as the motivator for the upgrades.  If the project progresses as planned, it should be completed by Memorial Day of 2019.

