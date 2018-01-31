A meeting on proposed safety improvements along Route 54 drew a larger than expected crowd last night at the Osage Beach City Hall. Several people turned out to get a first-hand look at the plans to install several J-Turns along a stretch from Cecil Street in Camdenton to Route KK in Osage Beach. MoDot project manager Troy Hughes says the reaction from most people was reserved.

Hughes cited a five-year study of traffic safety concerns as the motivator for the upgrades. If the project progresses as planned, it should be completed by Memorial Day of 2019.