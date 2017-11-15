News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

MoDot Meeting on 54/W Interchange Slated for Thursday

MoDot is holding a public meeting tomorrow to discuss their plans for replacing a dangerous intersection in Miller County.  Current plans call for the installation of a diamond interchange to replace the current intersection system at 54 and W in Lake Ozark.  That plan would eliminate the roundabout, the crossover, and the traffic light.  At tomorrow’s meeting MoDot will have displays on hand to show the public what it will look like.  The project is scheduled for 2019. Thursday’s meeting will be held at Heritage Elementary School from 4-6pm.

