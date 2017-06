Some residents in the lake area aren’t happy with how high the grass and weeds have gotten along the roadways recently, specifically along the lettered highways. Ericka Ross with MoDOT says they rotate each mowing phase.

NEWS-061317-MODOT MOWING - 13th June 2017

Ross says that, while she doesn’t have an exact date, mowing along the lettered highways usually starts around the 4th of July holiday.