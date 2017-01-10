With the swearing in of new Governor Eric Greitens yesterday and President-elect Trump’s swearing in next week, many people believe the state’s economy will begin to rise. MoDOT Area Engineer Bob Lynch says they believe, under new administration, there’s a good chance for more infrastructure spending. He also says, they’ve already noticed a difference in the economy since the election.

news-011017-modot-economy - 10th January 2017

Lynch goes on to say they’re making adjustments in hopes that they’ll be getting the anticipated extra funding.