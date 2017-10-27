News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

MoDot is preparing for winter weather.  They’ll be conducting their annual winter weather statewide drill next week.  It’s a practice run designed to test equipment and their communications systems.  It also gives the snow removal teams a chance to run and time out any changes to their routes.  New drivers will get a chance to drive their routes and scout out any potential obstacles that may become buried by snow, such as curbs or raised islands.  The drill will involve over 3200 employees and 1500 trucks. You’ll notice more MoDot vehicles on the roads during the exercise, which is scheduled for Thursday, November 2nd.  Rural crews will deploy shortly after 8am, while urban workers will head out a little after 9am.  The drill should be completed by 3pm.

