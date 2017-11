Proposed Interchange at 54

MoDot will be holding a public meeting to go over plans for a new interchange at Route 54 and W in Lake Ozark. We’ve told you MoDot has said they will likely be replacing the roundabout. They’re proposing construction of what is known as a “diamond interchange” to replace the current interchange. The public meeting will be an “open house” format and will be held at 4pm November 16th at Heritage Elementary School.