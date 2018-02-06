MoDot is preparing for another bout with winter weather. A winter weather advisory for the area calls for freezing rain or drizzle leading to some ice accumulations with up to half an inch of snow on top. MoDot says they’ve been checking the amounts of materials that remained on the roads from late Sunday and early Monday….they’ve been re-treating the areas that need it in preparation for what’s coming in the next several hours. In the meantime, motorists are reminded to slow down, allow extra travel time, maintain larger gaps between vehicles, and steer and brake gently during slippery conditions.