It’s not rocket science…more traffic in the Lake Area means more traffic accidents, injuries and the need for safety improvements to be made to our roadways. It’s also the main purpose behind a public meeting being held today at Osage Beach City Hall. MoDOT Area Engineer Bob Lynch says improvements are planned along Route-54 between Cecil Street in Camdenton and Route-KK in Osage Beach…one of the main areas of concern being in the Key Largo area near Osage Beach.

NEWS-1-30-18 MoDOT Mtg - 30th January 2018

Median turn-arounds, referred to as J-turns, will also be utilized along with deceleration and acceleration lanes. Lynch, who made his comments during the Ozarks This Morning, says similar improvements elsewhere have proven to be effective. Officials from MoDOT will be on hand today from 4pm-6pm at Osage Beach City Hall to answer any questions or concerns about the planned safety improvements.