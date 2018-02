MoDot says flexibility is the key to battling winter weather conditions. Response tactics may depend on the type of storm we get, and can change as quickly as the weather itself. Area Engineer Bob Lynch, speaking on “The Ozarks This Morning” on KRMS, says every storm is a lesson to be learned.

NEWS-2-13-18 MoDOT Learning - 13th February 2018

Lynch adds that the different types and combinations of precipitation also defines the challenges when responding to wintry weather events.