Calling it a combination of factors, the Lake Area is able to get through this past weekend’s ice storm without too many serious difficulties. That’s according to Area Engineer Bob Lynch who says, perhaps, timing and people heeding the warnings to stay off roadways combined to be the two most crucial elements to what turned out to be a successful winter operation for MoDOT.

17th January 2017

Lynch also says it’s now time to get back to the normal maintenance activities for this time of the year, that is until the next anticipated winter weather event is in the forecast.