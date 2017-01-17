News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

MoDOT Says Timing Helped Prevent Ice Storm Difficulties

By Leave a Comment

MODOT2

Calling it a combination of factors, the Lake Area is able to get through this past weekend’s ice storm without too many serious difficulties. That’s according to Area Engineer Bob Lynch who says, perhaps, timing and people heeding the warnings to stay off roadways combined to be the two most crucial elements to what turned out to be a successful winter operation for MoDOT.

      NEWS-011717-MODOT TIMING - 17th January 2017

Lynch also says it’s now time to get back to the normal maintenance activities for this time of the year, that is until the next anticipated winter weather event is in the forecast.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.