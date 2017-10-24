News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

MoDot Supportive of HyperLoop Bid

MoDot is generally associated with roads and bridges across the state, but the Missouri Department of Transportation is hopeful that there may be another mode of transportation in the state in the future.  Missouri is in the running to land the HyperLoop high-speed rail line and MoDot Engineer Bob Lynch says they’re all for it.

Lynch says the potential route of the train is not finalized, but it’s possible that it could run along I-70.

State officials are hoping to combine the hyperloop with a bid to land the new Amazon corporate headquarters.  The proposal would link St. Louis, Kansas City, and Columbia by high-speed train.

Lynch’s comments came on The Ozarks This Morning on KRMS.

