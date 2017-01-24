News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

MoDOT Tending to Potholes As Time Permits

Although we haven’t had much winter weather, so far, MoDOT’s Central District has gone through about half of their salt supply. Area Engineer Bob Lynch says they were almost continually laying salt during the ice storm, just in case. He also says that they’re aware of the abundance of potholes in the area and they’re getting to them as they have time, but there’s not a lot they can do to prevent them during this time of year.

Lynch says that, if you have an issue with potholes, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT and they will take a look as quickly as they can.

