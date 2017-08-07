Better safe than sorry is the message as MoDot is delaying the return of traffic using the Route D bridge over Bank Branch in Camden County. The bridge was scheduled to reopen later this month, with all repairs scheduled for completion September 30th. MoDot engineer Chris Graham though says the concrete support piers didn’t pass inspection. That will extend the project another three weeks.

MoDot has also announced that the posted speed limit on Camden County Route A near Linn Creek will be lowered. The limit from Highway 54 to Midway Road will be lowered from 55mph to 45mph. That change will be effective when permanent signs are posted August 16th.