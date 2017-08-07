News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

MoDot Traffic Announcements

By Leave a Comment

MODOT2

Better safe than sorry is the message as MoDot is delaying the return of traffic using the Route D bridge over Bank Branch in Camden County.  The bridge was scheduled to reopen later this month, with all repairs scheduled for completion September 30th.  MoDot engineer Chris Graham though says the concrete support piers didn’t pass inspection.  That will extend the project another three weeks.

MoDot has also announced that the posted speed limit on Camden County Route A near Linn Creek will be lowered.  The limit from Highway 54 to Midway Road will be lowered from 55mph to 45mph.  That change will be effective when permanent signs are posted August 16th.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.