MoDot Winter Prep

It’s often taken for granted during this time of the year. We have a wintery precipitation event and the department of transportation does its job to clear our roadways. It seems simple enough but there is quite a bit of preparation involved starting with trying to figure out how much material to have on hand before each winter season begins.

      NEWS-12-7-17 MoDOT Winter Prep - 7th December 2017

 

MoDOT area engineer Bob Lynch also says the department was able to save on replenishing its winter supply this year because of the mild winter last year. That savings, according to Lynch, was put right back into various projects throughout the year.

