An accused bank robber continues to rack up the charges. We told you last week that Jacob Monteer was charged with two additional counts stemming from an accident during the pursuit that took place after he allegedly robbed a bank in Versailles. Now, Monteer has been charged with three more offenses that appear to have taken place while in custody. New charges against the 26-year old Kansas City area resident are delivery or possession of a weapon at a jail, damage to jail property, and stealing.