A man accused of robbing a bank in Versailles is now facing federal charges. Jacob Allen Monteer has been indicted on several federal counts, including bank robbery, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of a firearm. Monteer allegedly led authorities on a pursuit in late November before robbing U.S. Bank and firing at officers before eventually being captured. He’s been charged with over 16 counts locally in connection to those incidents and his subsequent incarceration.