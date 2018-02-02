A Montreal man charged with DWI and several other counts will be arraigned later this month. Ryan Paul Duncan faces charges stemming from a traffic stop by the Highway Patrol last September. The five counts against him are DWI, possession of marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid, possession of paraphernalia, failure to drive on the right side of the road, and a seat belt violation for a front seat passenger. His arraignment is scheduled for February 27th.
