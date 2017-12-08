A man accused of robbing a bank in Versailles is now facing more charges. Morgan County authorities have charged Jacob Allen Monteer with leaving the scene of an accident causing over $1000 in property damage and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. The 26-year old from the Kansas City area was originally charged with 14 felonies and a pair of misdemeanors after allegedly leading authorities on a pursuit, robbing a bank, and firing shots at law enforcement officers November 30th.