If you missed the public meeting last week in Osage Beach to talk about several proposed safety improvements along Route-54, you still have a chance to make your voice heard. MoDOT Area Engineer Bob Lynch says all comments are welcome and will be considered before any of the work gets started…

NEWS-2-6-18 Public Comment - 6th February 2018

Several J-turns between Cecil Street, in Camdenton, to the Route-KK area in Osage Beach are among the improvements being considered. A five-year study of traffic safety, overall, in the Lake Area is serving as the motivator for the improvements. Those still wishing to offer input have until one week from today, on the 13th, to do so.