More organizations are releasing details on how they’ve spent their funds from the annual Shootout boat races. The Laurie-Sunrise Beach Rotary is supporting three area food pantries, the Morgan County Coalition for Kids, CADV, Wonderland Camp, the Westlake Aquatic Center, and more. Lake of the Ozarks Habitat for Humanity will use their funds to help construct their 19th home in the Camdenton area. Finally, the Sharing and Caring Foundation says they’ve used their money to purchase an average of 115 beds per year for area children.