Two charities that receive money from the Shootout have released information on how that money will be used to benefit the community. The Coffman Bend Fire Department used their portion of the funds from last summer to buy a new firetruck. Meanwhile, the Laurie Elks stretched every dollar out and spread it around to around 30 different people or agencies, listed below:

Youth Day for underprivileged children

Kids Fishing Derby

Local Boy Scout Troop and Council

Clothing vouchers for needy families

Propane fill and sleeping bags for single mom w/ 6 kids

Christmas Basket program – 2 weeks worth of groceries to 102 families

Tree of Joy – 2 toys each for 360 children

Angelman Syndrome donation

Sunrise Beach Little Theater – help w/ siding the building

Sunrise Beach Police – repair of police vehicle light bars

Missouri Burn Camp This is a camp for Children that have been burned so they can meet others in their situation and build self esteem.

Student of the Month – 4 schools (boy & girl at each school)

Student of the Year – 4 schools

Scholarships – 5

Sponsor Youth Ambassador for ACT Missouri (Drug Awareness)

Donations to food pantries – Share the Harvest, Ivy Bend, Food for Morgan County, Community for Christ