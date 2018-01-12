Two charities that receive money from the Shootout have released information on how that money will be used to benefit the community. The Coffman Bend Fire Department used their portion of the funds from last summer to buy a new firetruck. Meanwhile, the Laurie Elks stretched every dollar out and spread it around to around 30 different people or agencies, listed below:
Youth Day for underprivileged children
Kids Fishing Derby
Local Boy Scout Troop and Council
Clothing vouchers for needy families
Propane fill and sleeping bags for single mom w/ 6 kids
Christmas Basket program – 2 weeks worth of groceries to 102 families
Tree of Joy – 2 toys each for 360 children
Angelman Syndrome donation
Sunrise Beach Little Theater – help w/ siding the building
Sunrise Beach Police – repair of police vehicle light bars
Missouri Burn Camp This is a camp for Children that have been burned so they can meet others in their situation and build self esteem.
Student of the Month – 4 schools (boy & girl at each school)
Student of the Year – 4 schools
Scholarships – 5
Sponsor Youth Ambassador for ACT Missouri (Drug Awareness)
Donations to food pantries – Share the Harvest, Ivy Bend, Food for Morgan County, Community for Christ
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.